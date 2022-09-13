The system has already been successfully installed at Spectrum’s 80,000 square feet headquarters in Carlsbad, California.

“The Assure component counter does what they say,” says Michael Baldwin, VP of SAI, in a press release. “The machine is extremely intelligent and operation is designed so anyone can use it. Before having the Assure, we were counting 30-50 reels per day but with component shortages as they are, it is critical to have a complete and accurate count of 100 percent of our inventory and the Assure enables us to do that, quickly and accurately.”