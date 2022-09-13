© HIPA

The foundation stone of Bosch’s 3,500 square metre complex has been in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary. A new Bosch location that will become home to 200 engineers tasked to research and test technology related to autonomous driving, e-mobility and artificial intelligence (AI). The Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, states in a press release that the project represents an investment of EUR 11.4 million

Once the R&D centre is up and running, the 200 new engineers will have 2,000 square metres of office space and a workshop of 1,500 square metres at their disposal.

The specialists at Zalaegerszeg will mainly focus on improving advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and working on different aspects of autonomous driving, the report continues.