The Dutch EMS provider has recently installed a Yamaha YCP10 screen printer, two YSM20R high-speed mounters, and a YSi-V AOI system for end-of-line visual inspection as the company looks to boost quality, flexibility, and productivity at its operations.

“Our customers serve markets that expect extremely high product reliability, so faultless assembly at high speed is a pre-requisite,” explains Tijmen Augustijn, Operations Director at the EMS provider, in a press release. “On the other hand, we pride ourselves on our flexibility to adapt quickly whenever their requirements change. We expect our technology partners and suppliers to help us meet those demands. With that in mind, we decided to extend our connection with Yamaha by investing in new equipment from the 1 STOP SMART SOLUTION.”

The YSi-V AOI system in each assembly line helps strengthen quality assurance and maximise productivity by quickly identifying any boards that have visible defects. The YSi-V’s multi-angle and multi-wavelength lighting helps the system spot defects that are difficult to see in ordinary light and can prevent shadows from obscuring inspection areas. Adding to the AOI system the company also invested in a YCP10 printer, which has advanced features and can handle large board sizes, and two high-efficiency YSM20R mounters – capable of placing up to 95,000 components per hour each.