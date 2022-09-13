© /nimg/Building/

According to a press release the alliance will allow Elemaster to expand its international client’s portfolio, and for Great Product to boost client companies' go-to-market capability with Elemaster’s range of services.

“Elemaster is excited to partner with Great Product Ventures and the team that Jonathan Ramaci has assembled” says Valentina Cogliati, President & CEO of Elemaster Group, in the press release. “Creating the right collaborations and partnerships is essential for the constant growth of Elemaster. We want to bring our services to more and more innovative companies and startups and Great Product represents a perfect partner to support us in this mission”.

Great Product is a U.S. venture development firm that builds, funds and grows European companies in North America.