Elemaster enters partnership with Great Product
EMS provider Elemaster S.p.A., and venture development firm Great Product have entered into a strategic partnership focused on supporting the companies respective portfolio for successful industrialisation, manufacturing and commercialisation of products in the United States.
According to a press release the alliance will allow Elemaster to expand its international client’s portfolio, and for Great Product to boost client companies' go-to-market capability with Elemaster’s range of services.
“Elemaster is excited to partner with Great Product Ventures and the team that Jonathan Ramaci has assembled” says Valentina Cogliati, President & CEO of Elemaster Group, in the press release. “Creating the right collaborations and partnerships is essential for the constant growth of Elemaster. We want to bring our services to more and more innovative companies and startups and Great Product represents a perfect partner to support us in this mission”.
Great Product is a U.S. venture development firm that builds, funds and grows European companies in North America.
“Elemaster is the perfect partner to support Great Product model to build, fund and grow European companies in North America. There has never been a better time for innovative European Companies to expand overseas, as the U.S. market continues to experience a significant growth,” adds Jonathan Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Great Product.