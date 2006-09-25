80 trainees at Zollner

German based EMS Provider Zollner has offered space for 80 young students at its plant to give them the opportunity for support in their education.

The young people are trained in altogether eleven different career profiles. In addition commercial and technical courses of studies for high school graduates count for several years. Up-to-date 228 young people are with the Zollner electronics AG in a training relationship. In the past decades over 930 young people as qualified and engaged specialists were already trained, who could be transferred after existed examination also regularly to a firm employer-employee relationship.