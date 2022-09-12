© Incap

“As a customer, Ampler is a very fast-growing company engaged in the development and production of state-of-the-art technology. Therefore it is a great honour to be a partner of Ampler. In addition, the green technology and light mobility business are areas that Incap wants to focus on more and more,” Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, says in a press release.

Ampler Bikes, an Estonian company founded in 2016, develops and manufactures electric bicycles. Today the company has an international team of nearly 150 members and sales offices in Berlin, Cologne, Tallinn, Amsterdam and Zurich. In total there are more than 20,000 Ampler bikes in Europe.

Ampler is a company where Estonian engineers have developed a high-tech end product that they sell and manufacture in Estonia – just like the Ampler electric bicycles, the controller has also been developed by Estonian engineers and is assembled at Incap's Kuressaare factory.