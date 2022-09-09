BAE Systems to deliver enhanced GPS technology to the F-15E
BAE Systems says it has received a USD 13 million contract for advanced GPS technology to protect U.S. F-15E aircraft from GPS signal jamming and spoofing.
The company’s Digital GPS Anti-jam Receiver (DIGAR) uses advanced antenna electronics, high-performance signal-processing, and digital beamforming – a capability that combines 16 steered beams – for better GPS signal reception and superior jamming immunity. The F-15 Eagle is the second U.S. Air Force fighter platform to receive DIGAR GPS upgrades, following the F-16 Fighting Falcon. DIGAR also provides advanced GPS capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft as well as multiple unmanned aerial vehicles, the company explains in a press release.
BAE Systems work on military GPS technology takes place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where the company is investing more than USD 100 million to build a 278,000-square-foot, research and manufacturing center.
“Modern airborne missions require accurate positioning and navigation data, and GPS systems must be able to withstand adversaries’ best disruption efforts,” says Greg Wild, Navigation and Sensor Systems product line director at BAE Systems, in the press release. “Our DIGAR antenna electronics are trusted to protect these platforms in contested environments.”