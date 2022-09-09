© BAE Systems

The company’s Digital GPS Anti-jam Receiver (DIGAR) uses advanced antenna electronics, high-performance signal-processing, and digital beamforming – a capability that combines 16 steered beams – for better GPS signal reception and superior jamming immunity. The F-15 Eagle is the second U.S. Air Force fighter platform to receive DIGAR GPS upgrades, following the F-16 Fighting Falcon. DIGAR also provides advanced GPS capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft as well as multiple unmanned aerial vehicles, the company explains in a press release.

BAE Systems work on military GPS technology takes place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where the company is investing more than USD 100 million to build a 278,000-square-foot, research and manufacturing center.