The acquisition is expected to enhance Kulicke and Soffa's existing semiconductor, electronic assembly and advanced display portfolio while also providing new access to the broader dispensing market.

The dispensing equipment market is expected to approach USD 2 billion in the calendar year 2023, providing K&S with new growth opportunities. Additionally, AJA's existing market position and competencies in high-precision dispensing complement Kulicke & Soffa's long-term opportunities in electronics assembly, advanced packaging and mini and micro LED. The AJA technology is currently deployed alongside K&S' PIXALUX system, supporting high-volume mini LED display production.

"This is an exciting acquisition that will further expand K&S' capabilities, delivering complementary technology and products for the advanced packaging and advanced display industry. Leveraging the collective talent and experience of K&S and AJA, we are well-prepared to accelerate growth and deliver innovative solutions to support the increasingly complex needs of our customers as well as the market," says Chan Pin Chong, Kulicke & Soffa's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Products & Solutions, in a press release.

The acquisition includes the design and manufacture of high-precision dispensing equipment capable of flux, solder paste, epoxy, adhesives and underfill applications.

"AJA has a wide range of high-end dispensing systems and solutions supporting a wide range of assembly needs. Through this acquisition, which leverages the capabilities of both K&S and AJA, we are pleased to offer the industry a full suite of solutions providing new access to applications such as laser micromachining, laser lift-off for micro LED and tomography," adds Raymond Chen, founder and Managing Director of AJA.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of the K&S fiscal 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.