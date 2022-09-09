Corning opens optical fibre manufacturing plant in Poland
Corning Incorporated has officially opened a new optical fibre manufacturing facility in Mszczonów, Poland, as it looks to meet growing demand for high-speed connectivity in the EU and surrounding regions.
The facility is, according to the company, one of the largest optical fibre plants in the EU, and is Corning’s latest in a series of global investments in fibre and cable manufacturing totaling more than EUR 500 million since 2020.
With the new facility adds approximately 250 employees to its 3,000-strong workforce in Poland. At its campus in Strykow Corning manufactures optical cable and connectivity components.
But that's not all, Corning is also expanding its manufacturing capacity in the United States to meet growing bandwidth demand in North America. In August the company announced it will open a cable manufacturing plant near Phoenix, Arizona. A cable manufacturing expansion announced last year in North Carolina is currently ramping up.
“Corning is expanding its fiber manufacturing operations in Europe, as our customers accelerate investments in future-ready networks,” said Corning Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wendell P. Weeks, in the press release. “From broadband to 5G to cloud computing, tomorrow’s networks all depend on optical fibre. This facility will ensure we can continue to efficiently serve our customers in Europe and beyond, during a time of record demand. We appreciate the support of state and local officials, and the dedication of our skilled workforce.”