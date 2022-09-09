© Corning

The facility is, according to the company, one of the largest optical fibre plants in the EU, and is Corning’s latest in a series of global investments in fibre and cable manufacturing totaling more than EUR 500 million since 2020.

With the new facility adds approximately 250 employees to its 3,000-strong workforce in Poland. At its campus in Strykow Corning manufactures optical cable and connectivity components.

But that's not all, Corning is also expanding its manufacturing capacity in the United States to meet growing bandwidth demand in North America. In August the company announced it will open a cable manufacturing plant near Phoenix, Arizona. A cable manufacturing expansion announced last year in North Carolina is currently ramping up.