September 09, 2022
Mycronic receives order for three SLX mask writers
The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment says it has received an order for three SLX mask writers from an unnamed, but an existing customer, in Asia.
The order value is in the range of USD 17 – 21 million and Mycronic will deliver two of the systems during the fourth quarter of 2023. The third and final system is planned for delivery during the first quarter of next year.
“SLX’s modern and flexible platform is well suited to meet different customer needs, which in this case is manifested by a repeat SLX order from an existing customer. This time the order is for three systems in two different configurations”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.