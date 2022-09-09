Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Park Systems General | September 09, 2022

Park Systems opens applications lab at Northeastern University in Boston

Atomic Force Microscope supplier Park Systems has officially opened its new Eastern Regional Lab at Northeastern University's 14-acre Innovation Campus in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The new facility is located in a new USD 70 million, mixed-research building with 40,000+ square feet available for co-located university, industry, and government research partners.

"Park Systems is excited to open our applications lab at Northeastern's prestigious Innovation Campus co-located with industry partners and leading companies covering the latest research in emerging technologies," says Dr. Stefan Kaemmer, Park Americas President, in a press release. "We congratulate Northeastern on the opening of this outstanding facility and look forward to inviting customers to visit us at our new location. "

To date, 22 industry partners are co-located on the Innovation Campus, including Raytheon, Rogers Corporation, and VRC Metal Systems – along with 18 early-stage companies across a range of technologies.

Park Systems offers a complete line of AFM systems with advanced imaging modes. The product line addresses issues in materials science, EV electronics, failure analysis including advanced defect inspection methods, chemical/mechanical analysis, and 2D materials.

Ad
Ad
September 03 2022 3:08 pm V20.8.27-2
Ad
Ad