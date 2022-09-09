© Park Systems

The new facility is located in a new USD 70 million, mixed-research building with 40,000+ square feet available for co-located university, industry, and government research partners.

"Park Systems is excited to open our applications lab at Northeastern's prestigious Innovation Campus co-located with industry partners and leading companies covering the latest research in emerging technologies," says Dr. Stefan Kaemmer, Park Americas President, in a press release. "We congratulate Northeastern on the opening of this outstanding facility and look forward to inviting customers to visit us at our new location. "

To date, 22 industry partners are co-located on the Innovation Campus, including Raytheon, Rogers Corporation, and VRC Metal Systems – along with 18 early-stage companies across a range of technologies.

Park Systems offers a complete line of AFM systems with advanced imaging modes. The product line addresses issues in materials science, EV electronics, failure analysis including advanced defect inspection methods, chemical/mechanical analysis, and 2D materials.