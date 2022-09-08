© ECIA

The data from August 2022 and Q3 2022 reveal expectations that go from bad to worse as the industry moves through the 2nd half of 2022.

ECIA says in a press release that the overall index average slumped from 94.7 in July to 86.0 in August. The one relatively bright spot is the expected stabilisation of market sentiment in September, as the outlook calls for a level of 88.4. Just to make it clear, measurements below the benchmark level of 100 indicate negative sales growth.

Expectations for the Semiconductor market split significantly from the other markets. The index for Semiconductors remained stable between July and August and shows a surprising jump to 100 for the September outlook. Passives however show the weakest results as the index comes in below 78 for August. Expectations for Passives and Electro-Mechanical components in September are roughly equal, above 82.