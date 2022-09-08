© CNW Group / dcbel Inc

Celestica will provide engineering, manufacturing and assembly services for the dcbel family of products from its facility in Newmarket, Ontario.

The dcbel r16 is a solar-ready home and EV charger with bidirectional power and home energy management capabilities.

dcbel COO Ron Denom says in a press release that Celestica was an obvious choice, stating the EMS provider has an extensive global reach, a proven track record, and deep experience with the design, manufacture, and distribution of defense, industrial and smart energy products.

The home energy station will launch in California, Texas, and New York later this year. Moving into 2023, dcbel expects that the system will be available in all 50 states, as well as the UK and France.