© SIA Analysis | September 07, 2022
Global semiconductor sales increased 7.3% YoY in July
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that global semiconductor industry sales were $49.0 billion in the month of July 2022, an increase of 7.3% over the July 2021 total of USD 45.7 billion, but a decrease of 2.3% compared to the June 2022 total of USD 50.2 billion.
“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in July, easily topping the total from last July, but market growth has slowed substantially in recent months, with year-to-year sales increases dropping into the single digits for the first time since December 2020,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Sales into the Americas market increased 20.9% year-to-year to lead all regions.”
In addition to the Americas, year-to-year sales were up in Europe (15.2%) and Japan (13.1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (4.1%), but down in China (-1.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (2.7%) and Japan (0.6%), but decreased in the Americas (-2.3%), China (-3.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (-3.5%).