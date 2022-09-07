© SIA

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in July, easily topping the total from last July, but market growth has slowed substantially in recent months, with year-to-year sales increases dropping into the single digits for the first time since December 2020,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Sales into the Americas market increased 20.9% year-to-year to lead all regions.”

In addition to the Americas, year-to-year sales were up in Europe (15.2%) and Japan (13.1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (4.1%), but down in China (-1.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (2.7%) and Japan (0.6%), but decreased in the Americas (-2.3%), China (-3.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (-3.5%).