Petra Preining will join the AT&S Management Board as CFO for a period of five years staring on the first of October 2022. She will be responsible for Finance, Controlling, Procurement, Investor Relations, Legal, Internal Audit, Compliance as well as Risk and Continuity Management. She most recently served as CFO of Semperit AG Holding.

She started her career in the food industry and then worked in the pharmaceutical industry and in business consulting. Since 2016, she served in several senior finance positions for companies of B&C Industrieholding.

Peter Griehsnig has been appointed to the Management Board of AT&S for five years and will serve as CTO with effect from April 1, 2023. He will be responsible for Research & Development, Innovation Management, Advanced Interconnect Solution Services (AISS), Quality, ESG and Industrial Planning.

Peter Griehsnig joined the company in 2001 and has worked for AT&S in Shanghai since 2002. There he made a significant contribution to the design, construction and commissioning of the Shanghai and Chongqing plants in different management positions. In addition, he has been responsible for the performance of the plants as well as the development and implementation of the mSAP technology and the introduction of the technology for substrates in his function as COO of the business unit Mobile Devices & Substrates since 2012.