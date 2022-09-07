AT&S appoints new CFO and CTO
The Austrian PCB manufacturer has appointed Petra Preining as its new CFO. Moving forward, a CTO function will be added to the Management Board as of of April 1, 2023. This role will be held by Peter Griehsnig, who has successfully established the AT&S plants in China for many years.
Petra Preining will join the AT&S Management Board as CFO for a period of five years staring on the first of October 2022. She will be responsible for Finance, Controlling, Procurement, Investor Relations, Legal, Internal Audit, Compliance as well as Risk and Continuity Management. She most recently served as CFO of Semperit AG Holding.
She started her career in the food industry and then worked in the pharmaceutical industry and in business consulting. Since 2016, she served in several senior finance positions for companies of B&C Industrieholding.
Peter Griehsnig has been appointed to the Management Board of AT&S for five years and will serve as CTO with effect from April 1, 2023. He will be responsible for Research & Development, Innovation Management, Advanced Interconnect Solution Services (AISS), Quality, ESG and Industrial Planning.
Peter Griehsnig joined the company in 2001 and has worked for AT&S in Shanghai since 2002. There he made a significant contribution to the design, construction and commissioning of the Shanghai and Chongqing plants in different management positions. In addition, he has been responsible for the performance of the plants as well as the development and implementation of the mSAP technology and the introduction of the technology for substrates in his function as COO of the business unit Mobile Devices & Substrates since 2012.
“We are delighted that Ms. Preining, a highly competent and experienced finance expert, is joining AT&S, and we will continue to successfully pursue our growth path with her support,” says Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the AT&S Supervisory Board, ina press release. “With decades of experience, Peter Griehsnig will continue to drive the successful technological positioning of AT&S in his new role as CTO.”