Corning says in a press release that it will build a new cable manufacturing facility in Gilbert, Arizona, adding approximately 250 jobs. The company says that it expects to open the new Arizona facility in 2024, and once open it will allow Corning to Corning to serve growing demand in the western U.S. and Canada.

“This investment is a significant step forward for our country and building world-class broadband networks that will help narrow the nation’s digital divide,” said AT&T CEO John Stankey, in the press release. “This new facility will provide additional optical cable capacity to meet the record demand the industry is seeing for fast, reliable connectivity. We are also working with Corning to create training programs to equip the next generation of technicians with the skills to build the networks that will expand high-speed internet access to millions of Americans.”

The new facility is Corning’s latest in a series of investments in fiber and cable manufacturing totalling more than USD 500 million since 2020.