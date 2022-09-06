© kritchanut dreamstime.com

ACTIA Power was consolidated in Plastic Omnium's accounts as of the first August 2022. Plastic Omnium states in a press release that the transaction was entirely self-financed.

ACTIA Power, with a turnover of EUR 22 million in 2021, specialises in the design and manufacturing of on-board batteries, power electronics and electrification systems for the electric mobility of trucks, buses, trains, and construction equipment.

Plastic Omnium states in the press release that with the addition of ACTIA Power, it will be able to create synergies with its own hydrogen business in all different segments – which will enable the group to meet the needs of all combustion and electric vehicles, whether hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery or fuel cell.