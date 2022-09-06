© ESIA

European sales were up 15.2% versus the same month in 2021. Europe and Japan were the two regions exhibiting growth in July.

Global semiconductor sales in July 2022 were USD 49.009 billion, down 2.3% versus the previous month and up 7.3% versus the same month in 2021. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average.

The main drivers of July’s sales in Europe as compared to April were diodes and discretes (up 9.3% and 7.3% respectively), total analog devices (up 4.8%), and memory devices (up 2.5%).

The sales of application-specific chips decreased slightly in July (-0.3%) with the exception of wired communication and automotive, up 5% and 3% respectively.

In July, the exchange rate effect significantly increased when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars and came close to parity. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 4.287 billion Euros in July 2022, up 4.9% versus the previous month and an increase of 32.7% versus the same month a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, semiconductor sales increased by 31.3%.