Dixon Technologies is one of the largest manufacturers of LED TV’s in India with an annual capacity of 6 million units. The company states in a press release that this new partnership will further strengthen Dixon's market position in the LED TV category.

“Google is an iconic company & I am delighted and encouraged by the trust they have bestowed on Dixon. As the landscape for streaming grows, customer demands call for multiple choices and Dixon’s product offerings are poised to answer such needs. This has been possible largely due to company’s relentless focus on innovation, backward integration, large scale & strong relationship with National & International brands. This is in line with our effort to contribute to “Make in India” initiative of the Government,” says Mr. Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, in the press release.