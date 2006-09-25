Russia to invest $1 billion in its electronics

Russia is expected to invest some $1 billion over the next five years to establish a domestic electronics base.

Russia wants to reduce imports of electronics and therefore the government is planning for major investments to establish a domestic electronics base. To these major investments Russia's military is expected to become a major customer.



"By 2015, the Russian share in the deliveries of parts to the defense industry should reach 50 percent," said Viktor Khristenko, minister of industries and energy.



"Military, information and economic securities determine the primary role of the development of the electronic industry," Khristenko said. "The new strategy, which will be adopted before the year's end, will help Russian high-tech industries find their own niche on the world market."