The next major step of the construction is the roof installation, which has already started. When the construction is finished, the new factory will comprise of 11,300 square metre with production facilities. The factory is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2023, the company states in an update.

The site will serve customers with use of high-mix volume electronic production of box-build solutions as well as EMC (Electro-Magnetic Compatibility). With the expansion of the factory, GPV will also have the ability to serve cable-harness customers.