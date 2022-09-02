© GPV Electronics Production | September 02, 2022
GPV is making progress on Sri Lankan expansion
The expansion of the GPV electronics factory in Sri Lanka is progressing according to schedule and by mid-August 2022, the expansion is approximately 40% complete.
The next major step of the construction is the roof installation, which has already started. When the construction is finished, the new factory will comprise of 11,300 square metre with production facilities. The factory is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2023, the company states in an update.
The site will serve customers with use of high-mix volume electronic production of box-build solutions as well as EMC (Electro-Magnetic Compatibility). With the expansion of the factory, GPV will also have the ability to serve cable-harness customers.