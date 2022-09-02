© Hexatronic

homeway provides a complete inhouse multimedia system for home networking over fiber, LAN, coax, power cable and Wi-Fi. The company works with builders and property developers, planners and installers. The company was founded in 2002 and has approximately 25 employees based in Coburg, Germany.

Hexatronic says in a press release that the acquisition will enable the company to broaden its offering in the German market and takes the offering all the way into the home.

The sellers are the founder and management team all of which will continue in their current positions and will also remain as minority shareholders with 18% of the shares of homeway. Hexatronic has an option to acquire the remaining 18% of the shares outstanding during the first half of 2026.