German solar cell firm grants Solaria

Solaria Inc. has completed a $22 million venture capital funding. One of the investors is the German solar cell firm Q-Cells AG

"This infusion of capital will help us to achieve Solaria's goal of enabling low-cost, high efficiency PV modules and systems for our customers," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma, in a statement. "We are currently working with select commercialization partners and are on schedule to enter high-volume production in 2007."