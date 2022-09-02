© Cicor

The Board of Directors decided to appoint an EVP Operations to the Group Management Team to support the growth strategy of the company. The EMS provider managed to record a sales growth of 35.5% in the first half of 2022, and Cicor plans to continue on its path of organic growth and acquisitions.

With increasing scale come additional opportunities to increase financial performance, the company explains in a press release. The EVP Operations will also support the CEO and CFO through all phases of M&A projects.

Marco Kechele will step into his new role at Cicor as of the first of October, joining from Swiss aerospace company Beyond Gravity where he served as Vice President Operations. His experience includes global footprint strategies, mergers & acquisitions, industrial transformation, supply chain management and SMART factory.