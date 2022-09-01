© Panattoni

The developer is extending a warehouse and production facility for Flextronics International Poland Sp. z o.o. in Tczew. The 80,000 square metre factory currently comprises four buildings and is one of the largest Flex sites in Europe. Panattoni is extending one of the existing buildings by 20,000 square metre, in which Flex houses its production operations. The project is currently scheduled to start in Q3 this year and is to be completed in March 2023.

Upon completion of the expansion work, the building will be 31,000 square metres and the entire complex will comprise over 100,000 square metres of industrial space. The construction will be carried out while full production is in progress and Flex will have access to the new space from March 2023, a press release reads.