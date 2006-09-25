Agile to cooperate with German alpha-board

Agile has announced that alpha-board GmbH, a Berlin-based, medium-sized electronics provider, has selected Agile Advantage 2006 to accelerate their development processes and create a solid foundation for continued growth.

Agile Advantage 2006 focuses mainly on the electronics and high tech and medical device industries. Implementations have recently been completed in China, France, Italy, Switzerland, Australia and Israel.



Agile PLM will be used to improve the integration of the company's customers and partners into the design process, with the goal of accelerating the release and revision procedures and shorten the design cycles times.

