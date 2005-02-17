Indium announces danish distributor

Indium Corporation of America has announced that PC Trading has become its newest distributor in Europe, covering Denmark.

PC Trading was founded in 1986 and will be responsible for selling Indium Corporation's extensive line of Solder Pastes, Wave Solder Fluxes, Solder Wire and Solder Preforms. According to Indium Corporation's European Sales Manager, Tony Howard, "PC Trading is a well respected supplier to the electronics assembly industry and we are very excited to have them as part of the Indium Team in Europe." PC Trading has extensive experience supplying consumables, machinery and laser stencils for surface mount assembly in Denmark.