"BTU has a well-deserved reputation in the industry for high reliability and providing uniform profiles,” commented Larry Morrissey, Senior VP/GM, Naprotek, in a press release. “The PYRAMAX is designed to have minimal downtime with its flux management and hassle-free maintenance. The lifetime warranty on the heaters and blowers are a testament to their dependability and have earned the respect of many process engineers. The heating design provides consistent zone-to-zone transition with a negligible delta in temperature setting. This design allows the profiling to be consistent in providing optimal solder joint quality.”

Naprotek has rapidly expanded to include both West and East Coast operations in California and New Hampshire, respectively. The company provides its services to the Defense, Space, Medical, and Semiconductor Capital Equipment markets and select applications in Test & Instrumentation and Advanced Technology.