Based on this agreement, all shares of Evident will be transferred to Bain Capital on January 4, 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, a press release reads.

Olympus says that it is focusing on its core of being a medical technology company, thus Olympus is striving to strengthen its management base by allocating resources to the Medical business, with a focus on the Endoscopic Solutions and Therapeutic Solutions businesses.

The Scientific Solutions business of Olympus was transferred to Evident back in April 2022. Evident, the Olympus Scientific Solutions business, conducts business in the fields of life science and industrial applications. Evident’s Industrial solutions range from microscopes used in the semiconductor sector and electronic components markets to industrial videoscopes and fiberscopes, non-destructive testing equipment as well as and X-ray fluorescence analyzers used in industrial applications. This wide range of applications include automotive, aviation, metal manufacturing, power generation, precious metal and several other manufacturing and inspection markets.