Andreas Gladis joins Viscom

Viscom has announced that Andreas Gladis has joined the company as new employee in sales.

Andreas Gladis brings ten years' experience in the image processing field and will support his other sales co-workers in their activities.



He was previously employed in sales at Pohl GmbH, where he was responsible for hardware system layout and the setup of image processing systems. Within this context, Andreas Gladis integrated systems for the firms NeuroCheck, Matrox, DVT and Cognex. Beyond this, he was a valuable support in the automation technology field. During these years, he was able to gather the necessary experience and establish the knowledge required to provide expert and trustworthy customer support.

