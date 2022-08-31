© Onto Innovation

The new centre is located in Gyeonggi-do Province – however, that is not the only centre the company is opening as Onto plans to open a centre in Hsinchu, Taiwan, during the latter half of 2022.

“Onto Innovation’s growing importance to our customers’ roadmaps in both front- and back-end manufacturing is creating the need for even closer collaborations,” says Dr. Mike Rosa, Onto’s CMO and head of strategy, in a press release. “Each of these centers will prove to be an effective and timely resource fostering collaboration around equipment technology training, demonstration and the co-development of on-wafer solutions, where customers can work together with Onto technical experts toward solving their high-value problems.”

In Korea, Onto’s Gyeonggi-do centre is designed to support basic to advanced training with course materials and trainers on site.

“It’s important that our customers have access to these tools and software capabilities sooner, ensuring that time to productivity is minimized and on-wafer value is realized as soon as these systems hit the fab floor,” Ryan Hwang, regional general manager, Onto Korea explains in the press release.