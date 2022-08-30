© Panasonic

If the plans materialise, the company is planning to invest USD 4 billion, according to Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter. The Japanese company is considering the state of Oklahoma for the new plant.

When contacted by Reuters, a Panasonic spokesperson said: "We are examining various growth strategies for our automotive battery business, but there is no further information that we can share at the moment aside from what we have already announced."

