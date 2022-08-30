© Panasonic Electronics Production | August 30, 2022
Panasonic looking to expand US battery production
Panasonic is reportedly looking to build an additional electric vehicle battery plant in the United States.
If the plans materialise, the company is planning to invest USD 4 billion, according to Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter. The Japanese company is considering the state of Oklahoma for the new plant.
When contacted by Reuters, a Panasonic spokesperson said: "We are examining various growth strategies for our automotive battery business, but there is no further information that we can share at the moment aside from what we have already announced."