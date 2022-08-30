© Drlyly75 Dreamstime.com

“Resiedents in Futian District’s Yuanling, Huaqiangbei and Nanyuan subdistrics and Luohu District’s Guiyuan, Nanhu and Sungang subdistricts are required to stay at home for four days from today to Thursday due to tightened COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to the notices issued by the districts’ anti-COVID authorities,” the Shenzhen Government wrote in an online notice yesterday.

During these four days, residents in the affected areas are ordered to stay at home except for taking nucleic acid tests on a daily basis at designated locations, purchasing daily necessities, disposing of garbage and seeking for emergency medical treatment.

All businesses and stores have been ordered to close temporarily, with exceptions made for supermarkets, wet markets, pharmacies, medical institutions and catering businesses.