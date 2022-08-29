© ICAPE

The global expansion of ICAPE Group continues with the acquisition of Møn Print A/S, a Danish PCB supplier with roots dating back to 1965.

With Møn Print, ICAPE adds an experienced and skilled team in Denmark. The Danish company brings with them the experience of having been a production factory. Since 2014, the company focused on serving its 200 customers with a network of 13 factories, a press release reads.

“We are very proud to welcome such a talented team into our organization today, to strengthen our position in this region. Møn Print’s background in the Danish PCB industry is second to none, it’s very good news for Møn Print and ICAPE Group’s customers in Denmark that we join forces from now as we will share all ICAPE Group’s range of services with a local actor of the PCB industry. We are convinced that the level of service that we will be able to provide will be unmatched in this market,” says Cyril Calvignac, CEO of ICAPE Group, in the press release.

ICAPE Denmark will continue to operate from the Møn Print facility in Stege with its current team, which will be reinforced by ICAPE Group’s local sales Engineers in the country.