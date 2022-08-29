© olivier26 dreamstime.com

The new centre represents a USD 3 million investment and will create 30 new engineering jobs once fully operational. According to a report from Invest in Wroclaw, the centre and the new hires will support the EMS provider's customers in the automotive and healthcare sectors.

“The expansion of Jabil’s footprint in Wrocław offers local, highly skilled talent an opportunity to work across sectors on cutting-edge technologies,” says April Butterfield, vice president of technology at Jabil, in the report.

The centre is currently being built and recruitment the new positions is ongoing.