The relocation and expansion will house the Depot, Government, Radar, and SATCOM business units, Corporate Leadership Team, and Corporate Services.

"Expanding to a 55,000-square-foot office and engineer/production space is a substantial upgrade from the Company's prior facilities. This new facility has been specifically designed for our operations utilizing the latest LEAN concepts, and it will provide the necessary infrastructure allowing TSS to serve our ever-expanding global defense customer base more quickly and efficiently and to advance the overall operations and growth of the company," says Don DiFrisco, President & CEO, in a press release.