© Micropower

The developer and manufacturer continues its expansion and is investing in a new headquarter, development centre and production facility that will be commissioned in 2024.

The new 25,000 square metre facility will include a production unit for battery chargers and modular lithium batteries along with an innovation centre for power electronics. The company states in a press release that initially, 350 people will work at the new facility – which will be equipped to grow further, aligned with the company's continued vision.

"This facility is crucial to being able to grow the company further. We have had a fantastic growth journey in recent years and we have the ambition to continue that development going forward. There is currently a huge transition to electrification of industrial vehicles and our mission at Micropower is to help the industry in that transition with new environmentally and climate-smart solutions for batteries and chargers." says Torbjörn Gustafsson, CEO Micropower Group, in the press release.

The project will result in an increase of Micropower's production capacity, for both batteries and battery chargers.

The new facility, located in the newly established industrial area Nylanda in Växjö, Sweden, has 92,000 square metres of land to further expand both production and office space.