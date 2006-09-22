SWEPEX - A New Electronics Show

Southwest Electronics Production Exposition (SWEPEX), a new electronics trade event in Texas and the Southwest, announces its debut, scheduled to take place November 14-15, 2006, in Plano, Texas.

Located in the heart of the “Technology Corridor," and boasting two days of exhibits, world-class technical sessions and industry-recognized speakers, SWEPEX is designed specifically for electronics assembly and test professionals.



The idea for SWEPEX, a first-class electronics production tradeshow in Texas, originated from the need for a tradeshow where companies can exhibit their production and test equipment in a reasonably priced and efficient manner. The Dallas Chapter of the SMTA has held a “Vendor Day" annually for many years. These one-day tabletop events are held with little or no equipment shown, along with short technical presentations by SMTA members and local guests.

This, coupled with the decision by Reed Exhibitions to cancel their Texas event, presents an opportunity to re-stage a new and different show.



SWEPEX is designed to exactly fill this need. As the premier electronics trade event in Texas and the Southwest, this event offers exhibitors a cost-effective venue to show equipment and services, and provides attendees with timely educational and training opportunities. The SMTA's technical presentation provides attendees with the most up-to-date information on RoHS compliance, lead-free reliability, nano technology, industry trends in outsourcing, supply chain and business considerations. Conference sessions and technical presentations will be featured and given by recognized industry professionals. Local experts will present papers in free short sessions on technical subjects.



The Southwestern market has clearly shown new vigor, fueled by strong improvement in semiconductor modules, defense and aerospace electronics, medical, optical networking, and even telecom operations, all with strong bases in this region.