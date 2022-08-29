© Guardhat

Guardhat says it will establish an excellence center – becoming the company’s site in the European Union. In 2022, the company plans to hire 30 software specialists, a press release reads.

Guardhat has developed a platform and smart wearables designed to protect workers from injuries and improve work conditions in remote or hazardous environments. In Lithuania, a local team will be responsible for software development and ensuring the life cycle of Guardhat products.

Guardhat says it plans to grow the Lithuanian entity beyond software and product development to become the European headquarters for Guardhat sales and marketing activities in the EU and surrounding regions.

The company started its activities by developing a smart hardhat with industrial sensors, advanced positioning technology, and more.