The expansion project is located near the existing premises and will more than double the capacity of Kimball's Mexican operations.

In an update on LinkedIn, the company states that the 240,000 square feet expansion – located in the Reynosa Industrial Park – will enable advancements for growth with new and existing customers and has also created 500+ job opportunities in the area.

Before the company kickstarted the expansion project it was operating out of a 230,000 square feet facility in the country. Now, the company's Mexican operation has added 240,000 square feet to its footprint in Reynosa, bringing the total up to 470,000 square feet of available space.

In a previous press release announcing the expansion, the company stated that the two facilities will operate as a single facility and will have shared leadership in key positions that will oversee both facilities.