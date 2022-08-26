EMS bookings in July increased 20.6% year-over-year and decreased 6.4% from the previous month.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.39.

“Demand momentum picked up a bit for the EMS industry in July, but orders are down slightly through the first half of 2022,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “The North American EMS industry continues to face supply chain challenges as indicated by the high book-to-bill ratio, but there are small signs of progress as shipments are up two percent in the first half of year.”