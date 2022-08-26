PCB year-to-date bookings in July were down 8.1 percent compared to last year. Bookings in July decreased 20.9 percent from the previous month.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.98.

“The PCB book-to-bill remained below one for a second consecutive month, the first time this has happened since August 2020,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Orders are down over eight percent through the first half of the year, while shipments are up nearly nine percent. Supply chain constraints are easing, but demand for PCBs is slowing as overall demand for durable goods ebbs.”