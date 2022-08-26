© Insituware

Insituware has developed a handheld process control device that would measure materials by performing rapid assessments on location and during use or in situ (meaning “in place”). In short, it's a smart in situ measurement solution with integrated machine learning technology – it has the ability to make real-time process measurements and quality control decisions directly from the shop floor during the manufacturing process.

“Insituware has a very interesting new device, and we believe that this new technology can help our customers improve their process quality and lower their false rates. We have already conducted a couple of demos with good success and, thanks to David Bennett, we now have two demo units in-house, so we will have several additional demos with customers in upcoming months,” says Sampsa Rekonen, Vice President of Sincotron, in a press release.

Sincotron’s currently employs a team of 16 to cover Scandinavia and the Baltic states.