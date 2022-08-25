© Ledger

Ledger has chosen Lacroix to manufacture its brand new product in France. Production of the Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallets is taking place at the EMS provider’s new electronics plant, Symbiose.

For Ledger, having their products “made in France” is described as a strategic choice. It brings together many important factors such as geographical proximity, having a low carbon impact and agility.

“Our association with Lacroix contributes to strengthening the French technological sovereignty. When two players from the French Tech and the French Fab decide to take the gamble of reindustrialization together, the entire industry is looking towards the future,” says Mondher Ben-Hamida, Vice President Manufacturing & Supply Chain at Ledger, in a press release.

The potential production quantities may change over time, but as of June 16, more than 200,000 Nanos S Plus wallets have been produced and more than 1 million are expected by the end of 2022.

“We are very proud to be supporting Ledger in its development. The successful production launch for the Nanos S Plus has brought with it new opportunities, particularly in terms of even more automated and integrated production processes. With Ledger, as with all our customers, we are working together to plan for the long term by building a sustainable partnership,” says Erwan Joret, Business Development Engineer at Lacroix, in the press release.

Have a look below to see the production of the Nano S Plus take place at Lacroix Symbiose plant.