Britishvolt CEO steps down
Britishvolt announces a transition within its management team. Founder and CEO Orral Nadjari is stepping down, with Dr. Graham Hoare appointed as acting CEO.
Dr. Graham Hoare, currently Britishvolt’s Deputy CEO/President Global Operations, and Chair of the UK Automotive Council, will utilise his 20+ year experience in the automotive industry to lead the company.
Following confirmation of UK Government support from its Advanced Propulsion Centre Automotive Transformation Fund, these announcements are said to position the company to rapidly move towards full operational execution. In line with plans, its first cell samples will be sent to customers this summer; and according to the company, testing indicates these will surpass quality and performance expectations.
“I am extremely proud of what Britishvolt has achieved since the business was founded in 2019, exceeding all expectations and bringing my vision to life. My vision was only possible because of all of the foresight of UK Government in creating a world-class battery cell ecosystem. In less than three years, we have created an enduring and sustainable organisation and remain focused to hit our mid-decade strategy of Phase One production at our UK Gigaplant,” says Orral Nadjari, Founder, Britishvolt, in a press release.