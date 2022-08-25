© Britishvolt

Dr. Graham Hoare, currently Britishvolt’s Deputy CEO/President Global Operations, and Chair of the UK Automotive Council, will utilise his 20+ year experience in the automotive industry to lead the company.

Following confirmation of UK Government support from its Advanced Propulsion Centre Automotive Transformation Fund, these announcements are said to position the company to rapidly move towards full operational execution. In line with plans, its first cell samples will be sent to customers this summer; and according to the company, testing indicates these will surpass quality and performance expectations.