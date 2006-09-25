Full bookings at Messe München<br>makes Semicon has to move

The high level of bookings at the New Munich Trade Fair Centre has forced the American association Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), to hold its Semicon Europa trade fair at another venue. Provisionally this new venue will be Stuttgart.

Commenting on this, Klaus Dittrich, Managing Director of Messe München International, said: "We regret very much that SEMICON Europa will no longer be held at our exhibition centre, because Munich is the ideal location for the trade fair, thanks to its excellent international transport connections, modern infrastructure and the concentration of high-tech firms based in the local area. But because of the global events calendar, SEMI felt obliged to find a new date for this event. The New Munich Trade Fair Centre is virtually fully booked, especially at peak times, and despite intensive efforts, it was not possible to find suitable alternative dates for SEMI".



Messe München is offering manufacturers of semiconductor equipment who want to continue to exhibit in Munich the opportunity of taking a stand at Productronica, the world´s leading trade fair for electronics manufacturing. The event showcases the entire spectrum of electronics manufacturing. One of its focal areas is semiconductor manufacture. In addition the fair covers new theme areas such as photovoltaic manufacture and is continually expanding the existing sections. For example much more space is now being devoted to the sections on display manufacture and micro-manufacturing, with a focus on MEMS and MEMS packaging. In 2005 1,460 exhibitors from 31 countries took part in Productronica. It was attended by a total of 43,113 visitors from 99 countries.