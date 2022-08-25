© Semcon

The total value of the Offer is approximately SEK 2,69 billion (EUR 254.5 million). Etteplan states in a press release that Semcon’s largest shareholder JCE Group – representing in total approximately 25.9% of the outstanding shares in Semcon – has already accepted offer. Additionally, other large shareholders, representing in total approximately 21.7% of the outstanding shares in Semcon have confirmed their intention to accept the offer.

“We have closely followed the successful transformation of Semcon during the last years – a journey that bears a resemblance to how Etteplan has evolved throughout its history. I strongly believe that the combination of Etteplan and Semcon makes sense from all angles. To us both as companies, the combination would mean a step-change in growth potential. It would allow us to provide more comprehensive and diverse services for our customers globally and to be an even more attractive collaboration partner for customers, suppliers, and other important stakeholders alike,” says Juha Näkki, President and CEO of Etteplan in the press release.

The acceptance period is expected to commence on or around 1 September 2022 and expire on or around 6 October 2022.