Collectively, the Purchasers have agreed to pay amounts in RMB equivalent to approximately USD 12.9 million in exchange for a minority equity interest of 2.73% in PWSH. The purchase price values PWSH at RMB 3.2 billion or approximately USD 471.5 million. Following the closing of the transaction, which is expected in September of 2022, Pixelworks will continue to hold an 80.87% equity interest in its PWSH subsidiary.