FTG will supply multiple complete sets of cockpit assemblies for military and commercial simulators for different aircraft including refueling fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and business jets.

Most of the orders are for repeat assemblies that have previously been developed and delivered by FTG. This work will be performed by FTG’s Aerospace segment facilities in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China over the next 9-12 months.

“We are pleased to receive these orders from our key simulator products customers as this is an important business segment to FTG,” said Brad Bourne, FTG’s President, in a press release. “These contracts represent a significant accomplishment for the Company and is part of our efforts to recover back to pre-pandemic levels of activity.”