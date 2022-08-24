© Youngpool

“We’re really excited about bringing Youngpool’s suite of products all across Europe,” says David Bennett, Managing Director, Bentec, in a press release “The new N-800A Vacuum Degassing System has perfected the encapsulation and conformal coating process, and all the machines offered are the best in class and can significantly improve yields.”

The N-800A Vacuum Degassing System debubbles after the encapsulation or coating process. This removal of trapped bubbles is the only solution for a customer that faces this challenge.

Youngpool offers products for the electronics manufacturing industry including an automatic splicing machine, laser marking machine, laser depaneling machine, and vacuum degassing machine.