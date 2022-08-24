© Youngpool Electronics Production | August 24, 2022
Bentec appointed master distributor in EU for Youngpool
Bentec is pleased to announce it has been appointed the master distributor in Europe for Youngpool Technology Co. Ltd.
“We’re really excited about bringing Youngpool’s suite of products all across Europe,” says David Bennett, Managing Director, Bentec, in a press release “The new N-800A Vacuum Degassing System has perfected the encapsulation and conformal coating process, and all the machines offered are the best in class and can significantly improve yields.”
The N-800A Vacuum Degassing System debubbles after the encapsulation or coating process. This removal of trapped bubbles is the only solution for a customer that faces this challenge.
Youngpool offers products for the electronics manufacturing industry including an automatic splicing machine, laser marking machine, laser depaneling machine, and vacuum degassing machine.